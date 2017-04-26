Pirates Cove Wood Boat Fest May 5-7 in Josephine

20th annual event the last for iconic Pirates Cove Riff-Raff

The Perdido Wood Boat Association will host the 20th and final Pirates Cove Wood Boat Festival May 5-7 at Pirates Cove Marina (near the south end of Hwy. 95-S) in Josephine. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $5 per person per day with children under 12 admitted free. Hours are from 10 AM to 6 PM both Saturday and Sunday. A weekend pass can be purchased for $8.

The Pirates Ball is Friday night, April 29 at 7 p.m. Kelly Poole & The Swingset will more than entertain at the event, to which everyone is encouraged to dress in pirate regalia. Cover charge is $10 for the Pirates Ball.

Fest activities include lots of wooden boats, boat races, children’s boat painting, a nautical fair and a treasure chest. There will be a quick and dirty boat building contest. Contestants will build their boats all day Saturday and finish on Sunday morning. At 1 p.m. on Sunday, the newly built boats will race. Awards for the show and boatbuilding contest will be presented at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Perdido Bay Optimists will serve grilled sausage sandwiches to benefit their wonderful charities both days. There will be live music (see schedule) all day Saturday and Sunday. For more info, call Eileen Mueller at 251-987-1547 or visit perdidowoodboat.org.

Pirates Cove Wood Boat Fest Music

Friday, May 5

7 p.m. – Kelly Poole & The Swingset

Saturday, May 6

11 a.m – Moonshine Babies 3:30 p.m. – Johnny Barbato 7 p.m. – Big Muddy

Sunday, May 7

11 a.m. – Adam Holt

3:30 p.m. – Whyte Caps