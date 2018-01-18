Pirates of Lost Treasure Ball

The Pirates of Lost Treasure are celebrating their 26th Coronation Ball at the Pensacola Grand Hotel on Saturday, January 13 from 6 to 11 p.m. The theme is the Roaring 20’s Speakeasy and Casino Night with plenty of gaming fun; Craps, Roulette, Wheel of Fortune, Blackjack, and Texas Hold ‘Em. South Coast DJ will provide music. There will be a full buffet and cash bar. Tickets are $50/single and $85/couple. For more information or to purchase tickets contact Dana at 850-313-4449 or Allison at 850-982-7274.