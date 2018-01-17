Pirates of Lost Treasure Flotilla storms Ole River Jan. 27

The Perdido Key based Pirates of Lost Treasure will be on the water for their annual Mardi Gras Flotilla on Saturday, January 27. The pillage begins at 10:45 a.m. from Holiday Harbor Marina, passes by the Sunset Grille and travels to the Perdido Key Oyster Bar.

The parade of boats will then u-turn and continue the shower of beads along Canal Dr. The docks at Perdido Bay Seafood are being re-furbished. So, owners Johnny and Joi Hatfield will not be able to host their popular customer appreciation party & free fish-fry while the parade passes. The historic P.B. Seafood docks are located directly under the Pensacola shore of the Perdido Key Bridge.

The flotilla will continue to Galvez Landing before heading west up Ole River, storming the docks along Ole River. The flotilla ends with raids of the beaches at the Flora-Bama dock and a pillage of the Ole River Oyster

Bar. The victory party follows at The Flora-Bama. Entry fee for boats is $25. The captains meeting and last minute signup will be Jan 26 at 6:30 p.m. at The Perdido Sports Bar. Call Barry Swift at 850-426-9242 or email bandcpirates@ cox.net for more info.

The Sunset Grille will begin serving at 9 a.m. and offer $2 coffee or hot chocolate, along with $4 bloody marys and $3 mimosa specials. The Oyster Bar is offering $5 off the second lunch. Hub Stacy’s drink specials are $3 bloody marys and mimosas. The Flora-Bama Victory Party includes live music and $5 red beans & rice. The award recipients will be announced at 2:30 p.m. in dome stage. Prize categories: Most Original Theme, Best Decorated Boat and Most spirited Crew.