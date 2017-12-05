Pirates of Lost Treasure need Secret Santa sponsors

The Pirates of Lost Treasure, the Perdido Key based Mardi Gras krewe, is continuing its 20 plus year tradition of raising money for its Secret Santa program to provide a Merry Christmas to needy families. A member of the Pirates of Lost Treasure takes the parent shopping and spends $100 on each child. Sometimes these are the only gifts these children receive and they often ask for things like shoes and coats. The Pirates usually help around 100 children.

Tax deductible donations can either be dropped off or mailed to The Perdido Key Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center, or mailed to the Visitor’s Center, 15500 Perdido Key Dr., Perdido Key, FL 32507.

For more info, call Bill Stromquist at 850-324-3679.