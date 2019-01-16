Pirates of Lost Treasure invasion start of Perdido Mardi Gras

Feb. 9 flotilla on Ole River ends with party at Flora-Bama

By Jimmie Sue Walters

We are kicking off Perdido Key’s carnival season with the Pirates of Lost Treasure’s 25th anniversary Mardi Gras themed flotilla on Feb. 9 beginning from Holiday Harbor Marina at 10:45 a.m. Blasting the Booty is the theme, and the flotilla will feature extravagantly decorated boats with many creative themes. There are three categories of prizes: Most Spirited Crew, Most Original Theme, and Best Decorated. Each will receive a $100 prize.

We would like to recognize Danny Henderson, fellow Pirate and the first ever captain of the Pirates’ Flotilla in 1994. We also want to celebrate Mullet Wrapper owner and flotilla sponsor Fran Thompson and original owner of The Point, David Lively, who both were the original judges. Ms. Lillian Walsh of Lillian’s Pizza was also a judge. Rest in Peace sweet lady.

The pillage will begin at 10:45 a.m. at Holiday Harbor Marina. Immediately, we bombard Sunset Grille with lots of booty and continue east to the Oyster Bar, turn back west to the Perdido Bay Seafood docks, parading on to Galvez Landing, then head down Ole River storming the docks, raid the beaches at the Flora-Bama docks, pillage the Ole River Bar and celebrate the Victory Party at Flora-Bama.

Registration: $25.00 per vessel. Public welcome to enter their vessel. Contact Barry Swift – (850)426-9242 or Jimmie Sue Walters – (850)525-1975 for more info. Captain’s Meeting & Social: Friday, Feb. 8th at Sunset Grille at Holiday Harbor Marina, 6:30 p.m. We strongly recommend all captains attend this meeting, crew welcome, too.

Parade Viewing and Special Flotilla Promotions:

Spectators have various vantage points to view the parade: Sunset Grille at Holiday Harbor Marina. The grille will open at 9 am and feature $4 Bloody Mary’s and $3 Mimosas and Poinsettias; The Oyster Bar will open at 10:30 a.m. and feature a 25% discount on food and beverages. Call ahead to make reservations for the deck tables – (850)492-5600; Hub Stacey’s at The Point will open at 7 a.m. for breakfast and offering $3 Mimosas and Bloody Mary. You can watch the parade at Galvez Landing.

We celebrate the support of our locals and the visiting snowbirds. Thanks in advance for coming out to your docks along the ICW and Ole River. We guarantee a fun time.

Victory Party:

Please join us for our Victory Party at the Flora Bama dome stage around 1:30ish. Johnny B and Lucky Doggs will be serving up some Cajun zydeco and the krewe will have lots of booty to share. Red Beans n Rice will be available for purchase for $5.00. Awards will be announced at 2:30 p.m. There will be a 50/50 drawing and a “Grog” Treasure Chest Raffle.

Thanks to our Sponsors:

Captain Sponsors: Holiday Harbor Marina, Sunset Grille, Flora Bama, and Mullet Wrapper. First Mate Sponsor and Artist for the Flotilla Logo – Alan Woolford Art. Quartermaster Sponsors – Perdido Key Oyster Bar, Perdido Bay Seafood, Hub Stacey’s at the Point and Panhandle Medical Services.