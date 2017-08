PKA organizing Perdido’s Sept. 16 Coastal Clean-Up

The Perdido Key Association will organize activities on Perdido Key during International Coastal Cleanup Day on Sept. 17 from 8 a.m. ‘til noon. Volunteers are asked to meet at Perdido Key State Park West Recreation Area and join PKA members, the Friends of Pensacola State Parks, and the staff of Perdido Key State Park to help keep Perdido’s beaches clean and beauti