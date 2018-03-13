Pleasure Island Junior Woman’s Club Bunny Hop Run is April 15

By Kimberly Ray

On April 15, the Pleasure Island Junior Woman’s Club will host Annual Bunny Hop Run in Honor of Ann Reese Grote. The members of the Pleasure Island Junior Woman’s Club are excited to announce the date of their Annual Bunny Hop 5K and Fun Run, where proceeds will benefit the Ann Reese Grote Scholarship and the club’s Clothe The Children program. The 5K will begin at 8:30 am at The Wharf in Orange Beach, and the Fun Run will start off shortly after. Prizes will be awarded to the top finishers in each of 7 age groups, and all ages and fitness levels are encouraged to attend. Children’s activities, refreshments and runner’s goody bag will be provided, including a memorial T-shirt. The Pleasure Island Junior Woman’s Club is proud to support local schools through the Clothe the Children program, where counselors recommend children in need for receipt of new school uniforms and supplies. In addition, the club responds to numerous requests for donations and assistance throughout the Orange Beach & Gulf Shores community. In 2015, the club began awarding the Ann Reese Grote Memorial Scholarship to a Gulf Shores Senior displaying exemplary character traits and pursuing a degree in service to the community. Ann Reese Grote was the beautiful 3 year old daughter of a club member who received her angel wings in December of 2012. The Bunny Hop has become the club’s mission to bring the community together, memorialize Ann Reese, and provide a scholarship in her name. Please bring your family and join the Pleasure Island Junior Woman’s Club on April 14 at The Wharf for this special 5K and Fun Run. Runners may register at the event, or online at active.com. For more info, contact pleasureislandjwc@gmail.com.