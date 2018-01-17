Pleasure Isle Junior Women’s Cocktail Party Jan. 20

Annual event benefits Clothe The Children philanthropy

By Gabby Barnett

The Pleasure Island Junior Woman’s Club is proud to announce their upcoming Cocktail Party benefitting their Clothe the Children philanthropy. The event will be held on Saturday, January 20th at Fisher’s Upstairs from 7:00 am to 11:00 pm. Tickets are $40 per person which includes live entertainment by the Adam Holt Band and scrumptious hors d’oeuvres from the Fisher’s award winning kitchen. The event will feature a silent auction space with items ranging from condo stays to restaurant gift certificates. The fundraising goal this year is $10,000 which will top the last 2 years by $2,000. The organization’s task is to assist counselors and teachers throughout the Gulf Shores and Orange Beach schools to provide school uniforms for those in need. For the last 5 years, the club has clothed approximately 40-50 students each year and that number continues to grow. Each child’s needs vary from needing only a warm jacket to needing shirts, shoes and everything in between. To purchase tickets online or for more information on the club’s mission, please visit our new website at PleasureIslandJWC.com.

Pictured: Fun at 2017 JWC party.