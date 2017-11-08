Poet P.T. Paul to speak at Nov. 20 L.A. Beach Writers Meeting

Poet P. T. Paul will be the guest speaker at the Nov. 20 L.A. Beach Writers meeting at the Gulf Shores Library, located at 221 W 19th Ave. Paul will present a one-hour poetry-writing workshop titled, “What is a poem and how do I write one.” The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. and is open to anyone interested in writing. For further information go to LABeachwriters.com.

Paul (pictured) will begin with an explanation of how poetry differs from prose and the elements of poetry and how they are combined into a finished point.

Participants will need to bring paper and pen. Paul will provide handouts.

Paul’s resume of education and experience confirms that she is very capable of helping us to fall in love with a genre we might never have known much about. She received a B. A. In English from the University of Montevallo and a M. A.. In Creative Writing from the University of South Alabama (USA). Her accomplishments are many. She was the recipient of the Herbert Writing Center Award for creative writing at the University of Mobile and won the Outstanding Master Thesis Award for the College of Arts and Sciences at USA.

Her thesis, “Southerner,” was published as, “To Live and Write in Dixie” and is available from negative capability press and Amazon.com. Paul is 2014 Poet of the Year for the Alabama State Poetry Society and past president of the Pensters Writing Group.

Paul’s poetry has been published in the 10th Anniversary Edition of Literary Mobile, Thirty Three the 33rd Anniversary Anthology of Negative Capability Press, Oxford American Magazine, the Birmingham Arts Journal, The Tower, and many other publications.

Her short story, Another Tower, Another War was featured in the Mobile Bay Monthly magazine. Paul is currently working on two books of poetry and a novel. She teaches “An Introduction to Poetry Writing” at Coastal Alabama Community College.