Polar Express & train ride Dec. 23 at Heritage Park

The Foley Depot Museum located at Heritage Park and the Copper Kettle Restaurant will present The Polar Express on Dec. 9 and Dec. 23. Patrons will meet at the museum and travel by train to the restaurant to visit with Santa Claus, enjoy treats, listen to a reading of The Polar Express and meet characters from the movie. Tickets are $15 and 2:30 p.m.& 3:45 p.m. slots are available for reservations on each date. Tickets are $15. Call 251-943-1818 or 251-609-2832 for more info.