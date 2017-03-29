Power Squadron offers America’s Boating Course April 8 in Lillian

The Perdido Bay Power Squadron is once again offering the premier boating class, America's Boating Course, on Saturday, April 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lillian Recreation Park, 33914 Widell Ave., Lillian.

Purchasing and reviewing the student manual prior to the class is recommended. This may be accomplished by visiting either Coleman Outdoor Outlet or Blue Water Ship’s Store. Materials may also be obtained on class day at the Recreation Park. For additional information, call Richard Carson at (251) 980-1536.

Certified instructors from the Perdido Bay Power Squadron provide instruction as a courtesy to advance recreational boating knowledge. The course includes information on getting started, what is needed, required and recommended safety equipment, boating rules to live by, navigation chart overview, boat handling, and related topics. The cost is $50 for student materials and lunch. Please make out your check to Perdido Bay Power Squadron. Student materials include a student manual, graduation certificate, and copies of federal and state rules. Two persons in the same household may share a single book. Classes are limited to 16 students. Minimum age is 12.