Princess Tea Party Feb. 9 at G.S. Adult Activity Center

The City of Gulf Shores will host the first Princess Tea Party on Saturday, February 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Adult Activity Center. The event will feature a tea bar, dessert scones, princess crafts and a crown station. Tea and scones will be provided by Copper Kettle Tea Bar. Princess costumes are encouraged. Cost is $10 for one parent and one child. Each additional child is $5. Registrations can be made at the Bodenhamer Recreation Center and the Cultural Center or online at gulfshoresal.gov. For more info, call 251-968-9818.