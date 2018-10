Prodisee Pantry hosts Oct. 27 Turkey Trot

The 9th Annual Prodisee Pantry Turkey Trot runs through Old Towne Daphne on Saturday, October 27th with both a certified 5K Race and a 1-mile Fun Run/Walk. The 5K Race starts at 8 a.m. on Main Street at City Hall. The Fun Run/Walk begins at 9 a.m. Walkers are encouraged to participate in the Fun Run. More info: prodiseepantry.org or 251-626-1720 or director@prodiseepantry.org.