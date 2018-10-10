Prodisee Pantry Turkey Trot Oct. 27 in Old Towne Daphne

The 9th Annual Prodisee Pantry Turkey Trot runs through Old Towne Daphne on Saturday, October 27th with both a certified 5K Race and a 1-mile Fun Run/Walk. This year’s Trot includes Family Friendly Festival complete with seasonal games, an adult and children’s costume contest, and of course, food!

The 5K Race starts at 8 a.m. on Main Street at City Hall. It follows a fast course as it winds through Old Towne Daphne. The Fun Run/Walk begins at 9 a.m. Walkers are encouraged to participate in the Fun Run.

Entry fees are $25 for the 5K Race and $10 for the Fun Run by Noon on October 26th for in person and online applications. Race day fees are $30 for the 5K and $15 for the Fun Run.

Thanks to Truland Homes for being the Diamond Sponsor of Turkey Trot 2018! More info: prodiseepantry.org or 251-626-1720 or director@prodiseepantry.org.

We can’t forget about our teams! Prizes will be awarded for largest team, most funds raised, team spirit, most cans collected, cutest booth and more. So grab some friends, start training, and join in the fun.

Proceeds from the Turkey Trot benefit Prodisee Pantry, Baldwin County’s largest nonprofit emergency food pantry. This community ministry brings hope by feeding physical, emotional hunger! Volunteers provided fresh local produce, meats, eggs, bread, canned staple foods and warm smiles to 14,105 families last year. That equates to 32,000 individuals who had healthy food to eat. The Trot provides funding for Prodisee Pantry’s Thanksgiving project.