Protecting Our Marine Mammals topic of free Jan. 24 USA lecture

Protecting Our Marine Mammals: Mantees, Dolphins & Whales is the topic of a free Jan. 24 lecture at the Gulf Shores Cultural Center. Part of the University of South Alabama Gulf Coast Campus Distinguished Lecture Series, the lecture will starat at 7 p.m.

Learn about actions being taken to protect our marine mammals through the Manatee Sighting Network and Alabama Marine Mammal Stranding Network, both run by Dr. Ruth Carmichael at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab. Lecturer Dr. Ruth Carmichael is a Senior Marine Scientist at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab and a Professor of Marine Sciences at the University of South Alabama.

There is no cost to attend, but please pre-register by visiting southalabama.edu/gulfcoast or calling 251-460-7200. The USA Gulf Shores Campus is located at 19470 Oak Rd W. (County Rd. 6 West) in Gulf Shores, about a half-mile west of Hwy. 59 and about the same distance east of the Gulf Shores Sports Complex.

The series continues on Feb. 13 with Chandra Wright presenting New Environmental, Educational and Recreational Features of The Lodge and Gulf State Park at 7 p.m. Wright, Director of Environmental and Educational Initiatives for the Lodge, will present updates on all the new exciting things in Gulf State Park. As a result of the Gulf State Park Enhancement project, the new Lodge, Interpretive Center, and Learning Campus are all pursuing some of the highest environmental certifications in the world.