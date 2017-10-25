Pumpkins large & small for sale at First Baptist Church

The congregation at First Baptist Church of Gulf Shores has pumpkins, lots of pumpkins, small and large, for sale on its campus at 2200 W 1st St., under the Intracoastal Bridge. Hours for the fundraiser are Mon-Sat from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1-6 p.m. Prices range from $1-$45. The church is also inviting the community to join them at The Great Pumpkin Party on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m. The free event will include food, a trunk-or-treat, inflatables, games and a costume contest. For more info, call 251-968-7369.