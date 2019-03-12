Race to Top of Tower May 4 at Turquoise

The 8th Annual Race to the Top of the Tower at Turquoise Place will be held on Saturday, May 4 at 9 a.m. Come out and test your fitness level with our local heroes and compete for a three-night stay at Turquoise Place and for the bragging rights to the title.

Spectrum Resorts invites all local and regional firefighters, police, EMS, military personnel and the general public to participate in this 31-floor stairwell race where all proceeds benefit the Special Olympics of Alabama. Another component of this fundraiser is a Lazy River Duck Race benefitting the Miracle League of Coastal Alabama.

“Spectrum Resorts is proud to sponsor the Race the Top, and we are looking forward to another year of supporting the Special Olympics and the Miracle League,” says Jillian Pierce, director of Marketing and Guest Services for Spectrum Resorts. “We welcome the opportunity to help make a difference for special needs athletes in Alabama.” Visit RacetotheTop.TurquoisePlace.com to register for more info.

he race or to purchase a $5 duck for the Lazy River Duck Race. Registration for the Race to the Top is $30 per person with discounts given for first responders and early online registrations. All participants are invited to enjoy a post-race celebration.