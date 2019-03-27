Reception for new O.B. school principals April 9 at Art Center

The Orange Beach Educational Foundation will hold a welcome reception for Orange Beach Middle School Principal Robbie Smith (above) and Orange Beach High School Principal Erika McCoy (below) from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9 at the Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach.

Orange Beach High School will begin classes in Fall of 2019 with 9th and 10th graders.

Smith started her teaching career in 1993, working her way up the administrative ladder until she was named principal of Discovery Middle School in the Madison City School System, and then principal of Hartselle Junior High School. She was named Alabama’s District 8 Middle School Principal of the Year in 2018. She has a bachelor of science degree in biology, two master’s level certifications, a master’s degree in secondary education, and a doctorate in educational leadership.

McCoy has been the principal at Haleyville High School since 2017. She started as a mathematics teacher in 2002 before becoming an assistant principal in 2012 at Florence High School and then principal in 2017 at Haleyville High School. She has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, a master’s degree in education, an education specialist degree in instructional leadership and a doctorate degree in instructional leadership.