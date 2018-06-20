Red Snapper season also open entire Fourth of July week

Alabama’s 47-day Snapper season will coninue through September 3, with Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays open to fishing. The entire week of the Fourth of July (June 30 through July 8) will also be open for Red Snapper fishing.

Alabama’s application for an Exempted Fishing Permit (EFP) was granted by the Department of Commerce on April 20, also securing Alabama’s 47-day Snapper season for the 2019 season.

“I am proud to have helped secure a lengthy Snapper season, which means our fishermen will have adequate time to enjoy a Gulf Coast tradition while our coastal communities will benefit from increased revenue. It is truly a win-win situation for coastal Alabama,’’ said U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne.