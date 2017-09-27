The Refreshing @ Orange Beach comes to Island Church Oct. 5-8

By Lisa Crouse

The Tower of Prayer Leeds announces the partnership with Pastor Fred Franks and The Island Church to host The Refreshing @ Orange Beach October 5-8. This year is the fifth year the conference has been held in Orange Beach and the second year partnering with the Island Church. The refreshing is strategically designed as an escape for leaders to be rejuvenated, revived and resuscitated for effective ministry. The Refreshing is more so of an experience than it is a conference.

The Refreshing will entail 2 worship services (Thursday night, October 5 and Friday morning, October 6) along with breakout sessions that will be informative, engaging and empowering for attendees. Worship Service starts at 7:30pm on Thursday night and Lecture sessions begin at 12:00pm Friday. Join us for an innovative, informative, and impactful experience.

We expect the experience to impact not only the leaders attending, but their congregations, cities, and regions. For more information or to register, call 251.967.4840.

Pictured: Frd & Liz Franks, preaching & vision pastor.