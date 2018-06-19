Registration still open for June 25-29 Little Zoo That Could Camp

Zoo Camp brings fun and education together for an unforgettable week at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo. Open to 5- to 11-year olds, Zoo Camp will start on Monday, June 25 and continue through Friday, June 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $175 for each camp attendee.

Supervised by licensed teachers, campers will explore animal life here at the Zoo, partake in animal enrichment activities, meet our zoo keepers and even greet some of our animal residents personally. For more information and to register for Zoo Camp, visit alabamagulfcoastzoo.com/zoo-camp.