Rehabilitated sea turtle to be released May 23 in Orange Beach

A rehabilitated Green sea turtle, named Obi, is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, May 23 in Orange Beach, according to the Sea Turtle Stranding and Salvage Network. Obi was rehabilitated at the Gulfarium C.A.R.E Center in Fort Walton Beach, Florida after being being rescued in Orange Beach in December 2017 by Sea Turtle Stranding and Salvage Network volunteers Cathy O’Brien Howle and Lisa Graham, who are also part of the Orange Beach Coastal Resources Department.

According to a post on the Gulfarium​ C.A.R.E. Center’s Facebook page on January 1, Obi, a juvenile Green sea turtle was found in Orange Beach and considered to be “cold stunned.” A fishing hook and monofilament fishing line was also found in Obi’s system. The hook was removed and the line Obi ingested was closely monitored. After months of excellent care at the Gulfarium, Obi is now set to be returned to the Gulf of Mexico at 11 a.m Wednesday at the Gulf State Park public beach access east of the Perdido Pass bridge in Orange Beach. The public is invited to wish Obi safe travels. There is a public parking lot at the beach access. For more information on reporting sea turtle emergencies, visit cleanisland.org.