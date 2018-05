Relay For Life Tennis Social June 1 at O.B. Tennis Center

The City of Orange Beach – Relay for Life teams are gearing up for another fun summer of fund raising events that will include a June 1 tennis social at the Orange Beach Tennis Center from 6-9 p.m. The city will provide the meat and players are asked to bring side dishes. All money raised at the round robin evgent will go directly to the American Cancer Society. For more info, call 251-974-6387.