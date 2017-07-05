Republican U.S. Senate candidates speak July 15 in Robertsdale

Baldwin Co. Republican Party hosts free Pork & Politics lunch & forum

The Baldwin County Republican Party will host a Pork & Politics lunch and candidate forum Saturday, July 15, to give all interested voters an opportunity to meet and hear the Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate in the special August 15 primary election. The event, scheduled for 11 AM – 2 PM at the PZK Hall on Highway 104 West in Robertsdale, AL will include a free barbeque lunch and a candidate forum moderated by Alabama Republican Chairwoman (pictured) Terry Lathan. The public is invited. The forum will start at 12 Noon,.

The forum will feature questions provided by members of the Republican Party and the public. Questions may be submitted by going to the Baldwin County Republican Party or the South Baldwin Republican Party Facebook Pages or filling out forms which will be distributed to attendees prior to the forum.

In announcing the event Baldwin County Republican Chairman Michael Hoyt said, “With the numerous candidates and the high level of interest in the special U.S. Senate election, we want to give voters in Baldwin and surrounding counties an opportunity to meet and hear as many of the candidates as possible.” Currently 8 of the 10 Republican candidates for the Senate seat have committed attend the event.

For additional information visit the Baldwin County Republican Party or South Baldwin Republican Women Facebook pages or email JFraser218@aol.com