Rio Barlow moves tai chi classes to Foley’s Coastal Ballet Academy

For the past several years, Rio Barlow (pictured) has offered Tai Chi classes throughout South Baldwin County. In order to provide a more centralized location with plenty of room for expansion, Rio has moved the class to the Coastal Ballet Academy on Highway 59 in Foley.

Tai Chi is an ancient Chinese exercise system relying on slow, low impact movements. It has been proven to improve balance, lower blood pressure and provide an overall sense of well-being. Rio teaches the Yang style which is a short 24 step system ideal for any age. For those with difficulty standing, Rio also demonstrates seated Tai Chi.

The Coast Ballet Academy is located at 3786 S. McKenzie Street in the Fountain Plaza. For more information on Tai Chi or class times, please contact Rio at 251 979-9851.