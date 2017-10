Robertsdale Rotory Club hosts free Oct. 28 Haunted Swamp

The Robertsdale Rotary Club will host Doc Cooper’s Haunted Swamp on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 6:30-9 p.m. at 22100 College Ave. in Robertsdale. Admission is free for all ages. Donations will be accepted for the Baldwin County Child Advocacy Center, aka CARE House.