Rotary Volksmarch The Line For Vets Sept. 22 at ‘Bama

The 5, 8, or 10K Walks (Volksmarch) For Veterans will be held Sept. 22 from noon til 2 p.m. on the AVA marked walking trails between Alabama Pass and the Flora-Bama. Water will be provided. A special Rotary prize drawing for great prizes will be available at approx 2 p.m. Proceeds will go to veteran groups and Rotary charities.

Also, the PK Rotary Club will be selling raffle tickets for a beautiful ocean fishing pedal kayak during the post walk party. Drawing for this grand prize will be in December 2018. Park near Flora-Bama and follow signs to the start of the walk. Commemorative pins will be provided at the completion of the walk for paid ($5.00 walk fee and pin) participants. Walk in the Park T-shirts will also be available for $5 each. For information, call Rod Powell at 850-637-1876 or facebook Walk The Line – Perdido Key Volksmarch Club & Perdido Key Rotary.