Home / More Sept 12 Issue / Rotary Volksmarch The Line For Vets Sept. 22 at ‘Bama

Rotary Volksmarch The Line For Vets Sept. 22 at ‘Bama

By on September 12, 2018

Rotary Volksmarch The Line For Vets Sept. 22 at ‘Bama

The 5, 8, or 10K Walks (Volksmarch) For Veterans will be held Sept. 22 from noon til 2 p.m. on the AVA marked walking trails between Alabama Pass and the Flora-Bama. Water will be provided. A special Rotary prize drawing for great prizes will be available at approx 2 p.m. Proceeds will go to veteran groups and Rotary charities.
Also, the PK Rotary Club will be selling raffle tickets for a beautiful ocean fishing pedal kayak during the post walk party. Drawing for this grand prize will be in December 2018. Park near Flora-Bama and follow signs to the start of the walk. Commemorative pins will be provided at the completion of the walk for paid ($5.00 walk fee and pin) participants. Walk in the Park T-shirts will also be available for $5 each. For information, call Rod Powell at 850-637-1876 or facebook Walk The Line – Perdido Key Volksmarch Club & Perdido Key Rotary.

Related Items