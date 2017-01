Rounders “good feeling music” Dec. 27 at Bubba’s starts at 4 p.m.

The Rounders Band will play two sets of “good feeling music” from the 1920’s, 1930’s & 1940’s from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at Bubba’s Seafood in Orange Beach. The talented duo from California plays swing dance,, gospel, old western and & nostalgic good feeling music. Bubba’s is located at 4621 Perdido Beach Blvd. (251-974-1800).