Rouses Supermarket opens May 24 in O.B.

The doors will swing open for the first time at the new Rouses supermarket in Orange Beach at 9 a.m. on May 24, with an official ribbon cutting ceremony and Rouses “Happy Hour’’ festivities scheduled at 2 p.m. the following day, May 25. The supermarket is located at 25405 Perdido Beach Blvd. in the shopping center previously anchored by Winn-Dixie.

In addition to fresh seafood, prepared foods, beach favorites and local specialties, the supermarket will include The Island ‘Bama Beach Shop where you can purchase games & boards, beach gear, hats & apparel, inflatables, fishing gear and bait.

Rouses will also offer fresh & boiled Gulf seafood, USDA prime & choice beef, a hot breakfast, lunch & dinner bar, prepared foods, a full service bakery, fresh organic and local produce, grocery delivery and beer and wine.

Rouses Markets was founded in 1960 by Anthony J. Rouse, Sr. and is now one of the largest independent grocers in the United States with 6,000 employees an 55 stores: 47 in Louisiana, three on the Mississippi Gulf Coast and five in Lower Alabama (including the Rouses at the corner of Hwy. 59 and Ft. Morgan Rd. in Gulf Shores).

Current CEO Donny Rouse is the third generation to run the family owned company.