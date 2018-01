Royal Riff-Raff in Josephine

The Krewe of the Royal Riff Raff will parade in the neighborhood surrounding Pirates Cove in Josephine on Sunday, February 11. The parade, officially the Royal Disorder of Riff-Raff Mardi-Gras Parade, will muster at 2 p.m. The Royal Disorder of Riff-Raff Mardi-Gras Ball will start around 3:30 p.m. Pirates Cove is located at the south end of County Rd. 95 on Arnica Bay.