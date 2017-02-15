Sacred Sounds Concert is Feb. 19 at Gulf Shores United Methodist

The fully restored Reuter pipe organ at Gulf Shores United Methodist Church will be featured in the annual Sacred Sounds concert Sunday evening February 19 at 6:30pm. Tickets at $5 per person are now available at Thee Coffee Shop in the GSUMC South Campus in the Winn Dixie plaza.

Concert proceeds support the music ministry of Gulf Shores UMC. For more information, please feel free to call the church office at 251-968-2411 or visit gulfshoresumc.org.

Jackie Dahlman (pictured), GSUMC organist/pianist/accompanist, has selected several number by well-known composers, including Bach, Franck and Karg-Elert.

Guest soloists include organists Irene Walker of Foley and Paul Anderson of Elberta. Dr. Michael Brown of Gulf Shores will present several trumpet numbers with organ accompaniment.

A member of the American Guild of Organists, Mrs. Dahlman has been organist at the Gulf Shores church since 2004. She received a degree in organ from Hamline University in St. Paul MN and was vocal music specialist for

elementary grades in Minneapolis schools before moving to Gulf Shores.

Irene Walker earned a BME in Music Education with major emphasis on organ from Troy University. She continued her education with a scholarship to Sherwood Music Conservatory in Chicago, where she also studied piano performance. She is currently organist at Foley United Methodist Church, Foley.

Paul Anderson studied at Boston University and the Royal School of Church Music in London, England.