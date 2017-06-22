Salute to American Independence July 1 at Ft. Morgan

Fort Morgan’s Salute to American Independence will be held on Saturday, July 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fort Morgan State Historic Site (110 Hwy. 180, Gulf Shores) in Gulf Shores.

The Salute to American Independence will feature weapons demonstrations and firing of historic artillery. Living History interpreters dressed in period attire will guide visitors through the fort.

The event begins on the grounds at 9 a.m. with the raising of the colors and artillery firing. At 10 a.m. tours guided by the Fort’s Living History Staff will begin. From 10 a.m. ‘til noon, a special performance by the Brass Band Detachment from the 151st Army Band will be inside the Fort. Other highlights include weapons demonstrations at 1:30 p.m., firing of historic artillery at 2:30 p.m., and the lowering of the colors ending the event at 3 p.m.

Fort Morgan is located at the western end of Hwy 180, 22 miles west of Hwy 59 in Gulf Shores. You can also reach the site from Dauphin Island by riding the Mobile Bay Ferry. Weather conditions may cause an event to be cancelled. Regular park admission will be charged.

Conveniently located near Fort Morgan beach houses, the “Guardian on the Bay” has an active living history program, which puts on a number of events throughout the year, including an annual reenactment of the fort’s famous Battle of Mobile Bay during the Civil War. During June and July, families can enjoy Evening Tours of the fort. The Alabama Historical Commission owns and operates this historic site. For more information, call 251-540-7665 or visit ahc.alabama. gov.

Pictured: Living History interpretors at past Ft. Morgan events