Sam Glass will host March 2 Pardi Gras

Coordinator Sam Glass will lead a talented line-up of musicians scheduled to play the Perdido Key Pardi Gras Festival at The Point Restaurant (14340 Innerarity Point Rd. in Pensacola) on Saturday, March 2 from noon ‘til 9 p.m.

Hosted by The Point and Glass, the fest’s activities will include a pirate themed costume contest, live music, arts & crafts, door prizes and a raffle. For more info, visit pointrestaurantpkfl on facebook.