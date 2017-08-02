Sandstock returns to Flora-Bama Aug. 5

Wear your favorite “hippie” attire on Saturday, August 5, as the Flora-Bama goes back in time in a tribute to celebrate the anniversary of the “3-day festival of Love and Music” that would come to define the “hippie” generation.

Festivities begin at noon with all your favorite artists dressing up while performing renditions of their favorite songs made famous by Creedance Clearwater Revival, The Grateful Dead, Joe Cocker, Janis Joplin, Bob Dylan and other greats from that fabulous era!

Featured artists to include The Stolen Faces, Lee Yankie & The Hellz Yeah, Jack Robertson’s Big Earl Show, Ja “Rhythm, Dallas Moore, and Federal Expresssion.

The first 100 folks will receive complimentary “Love Beads” and “Flora-Bama Brownies” while they last. Souvenir “Tye-Dye” shirts will also be available in the Gift Shop with a portion of proceeds to benefit the local Community Drug and Alcohol Council. For more information, contact Jenifer Surface at jenifer@florabama.com or visit florabama.com or facebook. The Flora-Bama is located on the Gulf of Mexico at the Alabama-Florida state line.

Pictured: (Beth Childs photo) Christian Grizzard of the Nashville based Grateful Dead cover band The Stolen Faces, a band that deftly captures the spirit of the Dead, covering a wide variety of songs from the band’s expansive catalog and delivering them with the sort of energy and spontaneity that might have you thinking you’re standing in the Fillmore West in 1971. Led by bassist Christian Grizzard, the group features guitarist Jack Silverman, drummer Matt Martin, and a rotating cast of some of Nashville’s top session and touring musicians. The members of The Stolen Faces all share a love for the Dead, and for the freeform jamming and good vibes that music entails. The group puts a high premium on nailing the vocal harmonies, and has the instrumental firepower to take the extended jams into some seriously trippy sonic territory. In a short time, touring through Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and Arkansas, they’ve begun to establish a reputation as one of the Southeast’s most solid and rockin’ Dead bands.