Sandy Root’s Music & Mullet Fest Benefit March 4

Event will help replace equipment stolen from local music advocates

Sandy Root’s Music and Mullet Fest, a benefit to help Sandy Roots Music replace equipment stolen last year from an event on Perdido Key, will be held on March 4 from noon until 11 p.m. at The Original Point Restaurant on Innerarity Point (14340 Innerarity Point Rd).

The Sandy Roots Music production team had more than $4,000 of music equipment stolen. A long list of local songwriters and musicians will gather to play music on two stages and raise funds to replace that equipment.

“The equipment contributed to making our beloved songwriter series a magical evening of original music,’’ said company founder Nick Biebricher. “So much of the Perdido Key community and Gulf Coast have made memories through the Sandy Roots Songwriter Series, and we plan on making more.’’

Local musicians volunteering their time and talent for the fundraiser include The Defrosters, The Macs, Webb Dalton Band, Double Dee, Taylor Craven, Chauncey Crandall, Melissa Summersell, Mark Sherrill, Troy Martin, Kevin Swanson, Michael Peterson, Jason Justice, Brittany Grimes, Gove Scrivenor, Jonathan Puzan, J Hawkins, The Old River String Band, The Soul Bells, Destiny Brown, Chase Brown, Megan McMillan, Kristan Mikala, Jessie Lynn Ritter, Nick Branch, Tony Ray Thompson, Sharon Moore, Jeff Glickman, Justin Wall, Jason Abel, Woodie & CJ ochran, Brittany Bell, The Magic Johnsons with Rhonda Hart, The BeachBillys, The Books, Medicine Man Show and Something Colorful.

Donations at the door ($5 suggested) will be matched by the host restaurant. For more information, visit sandyrootssongwriterseries.com, email Sandyrootsmusic@gmail.com or call (251) 284-2443. The Point is located at 14340 Innerarity Point Road on Perdido Key.