Sandy Roots Songwriters Series kicks off March 20

Betsy Badwater, J Hawkins, Rhonda Hart, Jarrod Nichols, Chris Beverly, and Troy Martin will play original music in the round on Tuesday March 20 in the courtyard at the Point Restaurant on Innerarity Point beginning at 6 p.m. The concert will kick off the third season of Nick Biebricher’s Sandy Roots Songwriters Series held the third Tuesday of each month at the Point. The shows last approximately three hours. There will be a $5 cover. An open mic night for local original songwriters will follow each showcase. Biebricher said the series will give local singer/songwriters the opportunity to showcase their talents with the best singer/songwriters from around the country. For more information, visit sandyrootssongwriterseries. com, email Sandyrootsmusic@ gmail. com or call (251) 284-2443.