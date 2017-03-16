Sandy Roots Songwriters Series kicks off March 21 at Point

Mark Sherrill, Troy Martin, Gove Scrivenor, (pictured) Nick Branch, Christina Christian and Chelsea Steward will play original music in the round on March 21 in the courtyard at the Point Restaurant on Innerarity Point beginning at 6 p.m.

The concert is part of Nick Biebricher’s Sandy Roots Songwriters Series, a yearlong original music series to be held the third Tuesday of each month at the Point. The shows last approximately three hours. There will be a $5 cover.

A three hour open mic night for local original songwriters will follow each showcase. Biebricher said the series will give local singer/songwriters the opportunity to showcase their talents with the best singer/songwriters from around the country.

There are limited slots and writers will need to register in advance for the open mic. For more information: Sandyrootsmusic@gmail.com or (251) 284-2443. The Point is located at 14340 Innerarity Point Road on Perdido Key.