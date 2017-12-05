Santa & Mrs. Claus will be in Lillian for breakfast visit on Dec. 9

By Sally McKinney

Santa and Mrs. Claus will return to Lillian to visit with the children and their families at the annual Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 9. The event is sponsored by the Optimist Club of Perdido Bay.

A free breakfast will be served beginning at 8:30 a.m. for the boys and girls and their families in the Lillian Community Club. Afterwards Santa will distribute gifts to children from infants to age eight. Family members are welcome to take pictures of the children with Santa.