Santa Visits Special Needs Classes In Foley & Elberta

Members of the Optimist Club of Perdido Bay accompanied Santa and Mrs. Claus on their annual trip to special needs classes in Foley and Elberta. They visited Foley elementary, middle and high schools as well as Elberta Elementary School. Each student received a gift appropriate for him or her, from basketballs to baby dolls. The Optimist Club of Perdido Bay meets every Saturday morning at 8 a.m. in the Lillian Community Club. The club hopes to see you on Saturday, Jan. 6 to learn more about the club.