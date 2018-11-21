Santa will “drop into” The Flora-Bama Dec. 8

Santa Claus has made time in his busy schedule to “drop in” and visit local girls and boys on Saturday, December 8 at the Flora-Bama Lounge & Oyster Bar on Perdido Key. Festivities begin at 11 a.m. with children’s activities, free eats and hot drinks. Weather permitting, Santa will parachute in at 12 p.m. Otherwise, he may arrive by fire engine. Bring a nonperishable food item for the local food bank or a new unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots and receive a free beverage. The Flora-Bama is located on Perdido Key at the Alabama-Florida line. For more info, call 850-492-0611or 251-980-5118 or go to flora-bama.com.

Other Christmas festivities at the Lounge on the Line include The Thanksgiving and Christmas Day potluck, which start at 11 a.m. with live music and food served at 1pm and are open to everyone and the 31st Make It To The Line 4-Mile Run/Walk & One Mile Fun Roun on Dec. 29 at 10 a.m.