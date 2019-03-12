Save The Underdogs Cooler Full Of Booze fundraiser March 15

Save The Underdogs has kickd off its 3rd Annual Cooler Full of Booze fundraiser, with the drawing to be held at the Perdido Key Sports Bar, located at 13583 Perdido Key Dr. (850-332-6403) on Friday, March 15. There are actually three coolers of booze to be auctioned off at the fundraiser starting at 7:15 p.m. Crystal Shawanda will entertain beginning at 8 p.m. Shawanda, a a former CCMA Female Artist of the Year and JUNCO Award winner, will have a full band for the show.

Tickets are $5. For more info, visit saveunderdogs.com or Face Book or text (612) 860-2432 to purchase your tickets at $5 each for your chance to win!

Over 5000 dogs have been rescued, rehabilitated and rehomed since Save The Underdogs was formed in 2004. The non-profit’s mission statement: Rescue sick, injured, abused and neglected dogs of all breeds, all sizes and all ages. There is no one size or one breed perimeter. The majority of our work is serving those that others have cast out. Save Underdogs is a 100% volunteer/foster based rescue that depends fully on fund raising and donations.