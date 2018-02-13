Save Underdogs Cooler Full Of Booze fundraiser March 16 at P.K. Sports Bar

Save Underdogs has kickd off its 2nd Cooler Full of Booze fundraiser, with the drawing to be held at the Perdido Key Sports Bar on Friday March 16 at 7 p.m. You need not be present to win. Tickets are $5. For more info, visit saveunderdogs.com or Face Book. fouunded in 2004. Over 5000 dogs have been rescued, rehabilitated and rehomed since Underdogs since the group formed in 2004. “We rescue sick, injured, abused and neglected dogs of all breeds, all sizes and all ages. There is no one size or one breed perimeter with us. The majority of our work is serving those that others have cast out. Save Underdogs is a 100% volunteer/foster based rescue that depends fully on fund raising and donations.” Pictured: Crissie 7 friends at Dec. Underdog fundraiser