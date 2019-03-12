SBCT End of Road Short Play Fest accepting submissions

South Baldwin Community Theatre in Gulf Shores is seeking submissions for the Fourth Annual End of The Road New Short Play Festival & Beach Party scheduled July 12-14 at the beautiful Gulf Shores theatre complex.

The fest format consists of three staged readings of the eight winning ten minute plays. There will be an additional slot reserved for a student (18 and under) play. By submitting your play you are agreeing to participate in the production of the play and attendance by the playwright is a requirement for winning scripts. Plays may have had prior productions but may not have been published. Plays should not exceed 10 minutes in length and should be appropriate for a family friendly theatre. Submissions can be made via US mail to: South Baldwin Community Theatre PO Box 722; Gulf Shores, Al; 36547. Submissions can also be sent via email to pfizplays@gmail.com. Deadline for submissions is April 6. Winners will be notified by May 20. The weekend will include an opening night beach party reception and a closing reception with talk-back. A $100 first prize will be given to the Judges’ Choice and a $50 prize will be given to the audience favorite. Info: 251-968-6721 or sbct.biz.