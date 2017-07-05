SBCT hosts site for unique July 14-16 event

SBCT host site for unique July 14-16 event

3rd Annual End of The Road Festival celebrates nine new short plays

An entire weekend of new, never been performed short plays will be offered in Gulf Shores during the July 14-16 End of the Road Festival at the South Baldwin Community Theater in Gulf Shores. The festival will feature nine new plays by playwrights from all over the nation.

“We’re very excited about this program. It’s in its third year and we’re very excited that this special event has a following here and nationally,” said Laura Pfizenmayer, director for the event.

This type of theatrical festival is new to the Gulf Coast. The nine plays were selected from 120 submissions from around the nation.

“We have picked some terrific scripts. The plays are diverse. Each one represents a broad spectrum of theater,’’ Pfizenmayer said. “We’re excited. I think those that attend will be pleasantly surprised.”

This format for festivals has been popular around the nation. The SBCT hopes this kind of event may inspire members of the community to get involved in the theater.

“We have a wonderful theater here. People have supported it last two years, and that’s wonderful,” Pfizenmayer added.

The festival will feature nine 15 to 20-minute plays. All performed by local actors and with local directors. The performances are readings of the plays with minimal props and stage production – a kind of stripped down theater approach. These kinds of performances have been well-received in other markets because it allows for the audience to meet and talk with the writers before the show. A beach party-style reception will be held prior to each performance.

Performances will be July 14-15, with a reception at 6:30 p.m. and performances at 7:30 p.m. each night. On Sunday, July 16 the performance will be at 2 p.m., followed by a closing reception and awards presentation.

For more information about participation or to purchase tickets, please visit the South Baldwin Comat: munity Theater located at 2022 West 2nd St. in Gulf Shores or call (251) 968-6721. Tickets may be purchased online at sbct.biz.