SBCT presents “The Miracle Worker” Sept. 14-23

South Baldwin Community Theatre will present The Miracle Worker Sept. 8-17, with performances at 7:30 p.m. on September 14, 15, 21 & 22, and at 2 p.m. on September 16 & 23. Tickets are available at sbct.biz.

Directed by Cynthia Mayo, with a talented local cast, The Miracle Worker tells the story of Helen Keller, a bright, strong, energetic child, but left both blind and deaf in the wake of an illness as a baby. Her heartbroken mother Kate is Helen’s best protector, while her half-brother James wants to send Helen to an institution, and her father, Arthur Keller, a former Captain in the Confederate Army, is worried for the safety of their new baby. Enter Annie Sullivan, a lively and stubborn Yankee girl, barely out of school herself, with the experience of childhood blindness — now cured, after numerous operations. Driven by the demons of her traumatic past, Annie, the unlikely Miracle Worker, fights to reach Helen and bring light to the darkness of her mind.

Admission is $18 for adults and $15 for children. South Baldwin Community Theater is located at 2022 West 2nd St. in Gulf Shores. For more info or to buy tickets, visit sbct.biz or call 251-968-6721.

Pictured: Jessica Jackson and Mackenzie Mayo during rehearsals.