SBCT’s A Charlie Brown Christmas opens Dec. 7

South Baldwin Community Theatre presents A Charlie Brown Christmas December 7-9 and Dec. 14-16 with shows scheduled Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

The classic animated television special comes to life in this faithful stage adaptation, in which Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts Gang discover the true meaning of Christmas. This production is a Young Artist Series show and produced solely by SBCT Young Artists.

Tickets are available for purchase at the Theatre Box Office during certain hours and at sbct.biz. If you are unable to order online or have questions or questions can email tickets@sbct.biz or call 251-968-6721 and leave a message.