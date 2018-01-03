SBCT’s Some Enchanted Evening opens Jan. 4

The music of Rodgers & Hamerstein will come to life at local theater

The South Baldwin Community Theatre in Gulf Shores will present Some Enchanted Evening – the music of Rodgers and Hamerstein. The 8 show run begins on January 4 and tickets are available at the theatre ticket office and online. The curtain opens Jan. 4-6 and Jan. 11-13 at 7:30 p.m. and Jan. 7 & 14 at 2 p.m.

More so than any composer and lyricist who have written for

the stage, the songs of Rodgers & Hammerstein have become an

integral part of our everyday lives. We sing them in the shower, we dance to them in ballrooms, we hear them on the radio and in clubs and, yes, in elevators and supermarkets too. We still thrill to them on the live stage in their respective shows, and we teach them to our children.

This stunning collection of compositions places five performers in a theatrical setting-first ‘backstage,’ where the songs are sung as personal interplay, and then ‘onstage.’ While offering the performers an opportunity to explore the songs within their own styles and sensibilities, it offers the audience a glorious parade of genuine hits.

Presented by special arrangement with Rodgers and Hammerstein, the play is directed by Jessica Breland. Admission is $19.50 for adults and $15 for students. South Baldwin Community Theater is located at 2022 West 2nd St. in Gulf Shores. For more info or to buy tickets, visit sbct.biz or call 251-968-6721.