SBCT’s presentation of The Crucible opens Oct 19

South Baldwin Community Theatre will present The Croucible on Oct. 19-21 and Oct. 26-28, with performances at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. on Sundays. South Baldwin Community Theater is located at 2022 West 2nd St. in Gulf Shores.

Tickets are available at the Theatre Box Office Monday, October 15 to Sunday, October 28. The Box Office will be open Mondays thru Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 6:30 pm until 7:30 p.m. and on Sundays from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. Tickets are also available online at sbct.biz. Cost is $15 for students and $18 for adults.

Written by Arthur Miller in response to McCarthyism, The Crucible is a fictionalized account of the Salem Witch trials. This story focuses upon a young farmer, his wife, and a young servant-girl who maliciously causes the wife’s arrest for witchcraft. The farmer brings the girl to court to admit the lie—and it is here that the monstrous course of bigotry and deceit is terrifyingly depicted. The farmer, instead of saving his wife, finds himself also accused of witchcraft and ultimately condemned with a host of others. This exciting drama about the Puritan purge of witchcraft in old Salem is both a gripping historical.