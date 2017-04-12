SBCT’s “The Velveteen Rabbit’’ opens April 21

The South Baldwin Community Theatre’s production of The The Velveteen Rabbit opens April 21 at the Gulf Shores theatre. The curtain also rises April 22 and April 28-29 at 7:30 p.m., and April 23 & 30 at 2 p.m. The second of three plays in the Young Artist Series for the 2016-2017 season, the play is directed by Sharon Watson, with Dixie Overby serving as assistant director and McKenzie Wessler as student director. Tickets are available at the theatre ticket box office at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and can also be purchased online at sbct.biz. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. No charge for children under 2. SBCT is located at 2022 West 2nd St. in Gulf Shores. For more info, visit sbct.biz or call 251-968-6721.

The Velveteen Rabbit, an enchanting version of the classic children’s story, will touch your heart. Unbeknownst to Andrew’s grumpy nursemaid, there is a life to the playthings on the floor and in the toy cabinet when the lights go out in the nursery. Timothy Lion, Train Engine, Skin Horse, Model Boat and Velveteen Rabbit all spring to life. Actors represent the spirit of each toy and with late-Victorian flavor in the dialogue and costuming, this daptation creatively and beautifully renders for stage the miraculous story of a stuffed animal made real by a child’s love and a little magic.