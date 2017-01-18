Scale Back Alabama/Fresh Air Family exercise & fun

By Belinda Ringpfeil

OCEANCAMP will host Scale Back Alabama/Fresh Air Family and the public to activities for exercise and fun this winter! Meet Mrs. Belinda, Ocean Camp Guide, at Gulf Shores City Beach and Boardwalk. We will begin our beach hike at the West Beach Pavillion for a hop-skip-jump along a one mile stretch of sand to discover and learn about the ocean. With a mission to search for marine animal artifacts and tracks, Mrs. Belinda will share cool info with explorers who observe nature’s treasures along the way. On the return walk, a game called, ‘I Teach-You Teach’ will make an entertaining return to the pavillion. Approximate Distance: 2 miles. There is plenty of beach parking ($5 for non-residents) or park across the street (n/c).

Approx. 2 miles round trip. Registration required. ($fee) Info: facebook.com/oceancamp or (251-802-8605, 205-936-9892).

The mission of Ocean Camp is to give priority to marine/environmental education in the Gulf Coast communities as an opportunity to build marine science career interests, respect for our natural world and increase learning venues for our visitors.